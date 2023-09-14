Zelensky met with representatives of Ukrainian Jewish community. VIDEO

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ukrainian rabbis and soldiers representing the Jewish community.

The head of state said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, I met with representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish community - with our soldiers and rabbis from Bila Tserkva, Berdychiv, Vinnytsia, Hadyach, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Uman, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked them for their support of Ukraine and its desire for peace.

"Peace can only come through Ukraine's victory. And we believe that we will be able to restore a just and fair peace for the whole of Ukraine as soon as possible," he added.