Soldiers of Mariupol Brigade destroyed enemy’s field warehouse with ammunition. VIDEO
Fighters of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol destroyed an enemy field warehouse with ammunition in one of the directions of the front.
A video of the destruction with a spectacular detonation of the enemy structure was published on the Telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.
