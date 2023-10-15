ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6299 visitors online
News Video War
4 774 2

Soldiers of Mariupol Brigade destroyed enemy’s field warehouse with ammunition. VIDEO

Fighters of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol destroyed an enemy field warehouse with ammunition in one of the directions of the front.

A video of the destruction with a spectacular detonation of the enemy structure was published on the Telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces drone destroys Russian Acacia self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5073) 56th separate motorized infantry brigade (21)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 