State Border Guard Service reconnaissance men destroy occupiers’ equipment and manpower in Svatove direction. VIDEO
In the Svatove direction, pilots of combat drones discovered camouflaged positions and equipment of the occupation forces. As a result of the night operation, several firing points with enemy personnel, an ammunition depot and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.
This was reported on Telegram channel by the chairman of the Public Council under the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.
