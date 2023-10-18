Turret of enemy T-62 flies up after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator hit an enemy T-62 tank and triggered the detonation of an ammunition package.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the spectacular detonation, during which the tank's turret was blown off, was posted on social media.

"The soldiers skilfully hit the ammunition of the T-62 tank with an FPV drone. This was followed by a powerful detonation and the Russian junk was completely destroyed," the commentary to the video reads.

