"HIMARS destroys two enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS with single missile. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of the HIMARS system destroyed two enemy BM-21 Grad MLRSs with one missile.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupiers parked two launchers next to a field ammunition depot, so one strike by Ukrainian soldiers was enough to destroy two rocket launchers and the depot at once.

"The epic destruction of two BM-21 Grad MLRS launchers with one HIMARS missile, along with the enemy's artillery depot and maintenance personnel. By "ingeniously" deploying the equipment, the "second army of the world" has significantly saved ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Tryasyl is working," the commentary to the video reads.

