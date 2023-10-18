House hit by Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia is in danger of collapse - SES

In Zaporizhzhia, the debris is being cleared from the site of a Russian missile hitting a residential building.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, Yulia Barysheva, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"There is a threat of collapse of the building that was hit by a Russian missile. Now, in order to continue dismantling the rubble, a special crane is supporting the hinged structure, that is, part of the roof. This is to protect the rescuers and continue the rescue and search operations," she said.

As a reminder, on the night of 18 October 2022, explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. The shelling killed two people. One of the strikes hit a multi-storey building in the central part of the city.

It later became known that one person was rescued from the rubble. Earlier, the Russians had fired an S-300 missile at the city.

