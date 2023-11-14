National Guardsmen destroyed enemy boat with help of kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the National Guard destroyed a boat used by the occupiers in the Kherson region with the help of a kamikaze drone.
As Censor.NET reports, the commander of the NGU Oleksandr Pivnenko published a video of the destruction of the enemy boat on his social media page.
"The aircraft of the occupiers in the Kherson region was destroyed by aerial reconnaissance units of the 11th brigade named after M. Hrushevskyi of the National Guard of Ukraine," Pivnenko notes in the comments to the video.
