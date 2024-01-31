Wagnerites beat Russian soldiers in field camp: "Come out, you f#cking whore! You’re brok#backs, you’ve gone crazy!". VIDEO
A video with fragments of a mass brawl between Wagner students and the Russian military was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, judging by the video, the reason for the mass brawl was the fact that the military had beaten one of the mercenaries unconscious before. The conflict unfolded in a field camp of the Russian occupiers. Shots can be heard on the recording.
Warning: Strong language! Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
