Occupier runs away from his accomplice, who was hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

The occupier abandoned his accomplice, who was hit by a kamikaze drone of a UAV operator from the 47th "Magura" Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the surviving Russian had been trying to hit the drone with an assault rifle for a long time beforehand, to deflect the attack. Apparently, he succeeded - the burning drone hit his accomplice, who was lying under a tree. After that, the invader ran away, not even looking in the direction of the accomplice.

