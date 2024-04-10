Occupier runs away from his accomplice, who was hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO
The occupier abandoned his accomplice, who was hit by a kamikaze drone of a UAV operator from the 47th "Magura" Brigade.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the surviving Russian had been trying to hit the drone with an assault rifle for a long time beforehand, to deflect the attack. Apparently, he succeeded - the burning drone hit his accomplice, who was lying under a tree. After that, the invader ran away, not even looking in the direction of the accomplice.
