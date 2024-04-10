ENG
Kharkiv footballers are caught in shelling during game. VIDEO

Kharkiv footballers were caught in a Russian shelling during a match at a stadium near the central city park.

According to Censor.NET, two explosions were heard on a video posted on social media. After hearing the explosions, the players lay down on the football field.

