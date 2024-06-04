In morning, occupiers attacked Kupiansk, man was rescued from rubble. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On June 4, in the morning, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional police Volodymyr Tymoshko.

"This morning, the ruscists fired on Kupiansk. Residential buildings are burning, several private households were completely destroyed. A man was pulled out of the rubble. He is alive!" the statement reads.

