In morning, occupiers attacked Kupiansk, man was rescued from rubble. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On June 4, in the morning, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional police Volodymyr Tymoshko.
"This morning, the ruscists fired on Kupiansk. Residential buildings are burning, several private households were completely destroyed. A man was pulled out of the rubble. He is alive!" the statement reads.
