Soldiers of the 79th separate air assault brigade repelled an occupiers` attack near Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka in the Kurakhove direction of the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to page 79 of the 79th SAAB.

This footage shows the repulsion of another Russian assault on the positions of the 79th and 471st separate infantry battalions. The enemy losses are 1 tank and three armoured vehicles.

For the surviving Russian infantry, our drone pilots went on a "safari" with drone drops. As a result, 8 occupiers were killed and the same number were wounded.

