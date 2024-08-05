Occupier becomes one-legged after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO 18+
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit an occupier hiding in the bushes.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the Russian became a one-legged man after the attack.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
