Occupier becomes one-legged after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO 18+

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit an occupier hiding in the bushes.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the Russian became a one-legged man after the attack.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Sniper destroys two occupiers during street fight in Pivnichne, Donetsk Region. VIDEO

