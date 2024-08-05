Sniper destroys two occupiers during street fight in Pivnichne, Donetsk Region. VIDEO
A sniper eliminated two enemy stormtroopers during a street battle in Pivnichne village, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.
Watch more on Censor.NET: An occupier looks out from behind a building and is shot in the forehead by a Ukrainian sniper. VIDEO
