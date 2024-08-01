ENG
Occupier peeks out from around corner of building and receives bullet in forehead from Ukrainian sniper. VIDEO

In the Luhansk region, a Ukrainian sniper eliminated an occupier who peeked around the corner of a destroyed building during an attempted assault.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

