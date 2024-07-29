Elimination of Russian sniper by accurate ammunition drop. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion of the Black Swan Strike Group eliminated a Russian sniper with an accurate drop of ammunition.
The video was posted on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password