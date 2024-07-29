ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8398 visitors online
News Video War
23 987 46

Elimination of Russian sniper by accurate ammunition drop. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion of the Black Swan Strike Group eliminated a Russian sniper with an accurate drop of ammunition.

The video was posted on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Body of occupier flies out of bushes and rises high up after being dropped from drone. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) liquidation (2352) sniper (154)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 