Body of occupier flies out of bushes and rises high up after drone drop. VIDEO

A drone operator from the First Infantry Battalion of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" in the Bakhmut sector eliminated an occupier who was hiding from the drone in the bushes.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on social media. The recording shows that after the attack, the blast wave threw the body of the occupier out of the hiding place and lifted it high up.

