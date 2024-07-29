Fighters of resistance movement of SOF in occupied territories published video: "We are here. We are everywhere". VIDEO
The fighters of the resistance movement of the SOF in the occupied territories published a video to mark the day of the unit's formation.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the SOF's social media page.
"We are close by. We are everywhere. Every day, shoulder to shoulder with our own and behind the enemy's back, we bring the Victory closer. We are the resistance movement of the Special Operations Forces. Congratulations to our gang on the anniversary of its creation!" the commentary to the video reads.
