Polish farmers start blocking Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. VIDEO

Today, on 23 November, at around 10:00, Polish protesters began blocking the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, the promotion will last 48 hours with a possible extension.

It is reported that there is currently no accumulation of trucks in front of the checkpoint to leave Ukraine. There are about 150 trucks waiting to enter Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service also reminded that vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes will not be allowed to enter Poland. One truck per hour will be allowed to leave Poland. The restrictions will not apply to cars and buses.

