Border guards of "Gart" brigade used drones to destroy enemy shelter and truck - State Border Service of Ukraine. VIDEO

Border guards of the Gart Brigade of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to destroy personnel and equipment of the Russian occupation forces that have invaded the north of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

In the Vovchansk sector, the brigade's reconnaissance and strike groups are successfully performing tasks to find and destroy enemy targets. Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Falcon unit conducted precision drone strikes on the occupiers' positions. As a result, a hideout with enemy personnel and a truck were destroyed.

