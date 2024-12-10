Soldiers of 63rd SMB in Lyman sector desperately need Mavic drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, who are defending Ukraine in the Lyman sector, are asking for help with the purchase of much-needed drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"We wish you health! We are aerial reconnaissance men of the 63rd Brigade, which is holding back the invasion of the occupiers in the Lyman sector. With the onset of winter, the mavic remains almost the only means of detecting the enemy. Accordingly, the losses of copters are increasing. That is why we are appealing to everyone with a request for financial assistance to buy copters. We thank everyone who donates to the Armed Forces. Glory to Ukraine!" - the soldiers said.

Details to help

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/7fY2QH6oHz

Bank card number

5375 4112 2267 6871

