Crew of Ukrainian armoured vehicle attacking occupiers: "One tank killed a bunch of f#ggots who were holed up in buildings along whole street". VIDEO

A video of the combat work of a Ukrainian tank crew from the 214th Separate Special OPFOR Battalion has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an armoured vehicle moving into position, firing directly at the buildings with the occupiers and returning to its original position.

"One tank of the 214th separate OPFOR special battalion killed a bunch of f#ggots who were holed up in buildings along the entire street. Kurakhove direction," the commentary to the video reads.

