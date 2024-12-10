Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia: two people wounded. VIDEO (updated)

On the afternoon of December 10, 2024, an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion in Zaporizhzhia," he said.

The Air Force informed about the threat of ballistic missile attack.

Read more: Forensic experts identify bodies of people killed in Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information

Later, Fedorov said that Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia.

"Preliminary, two people are wounded. Stay safe until the all clear signal will be given," the head of the region emphasized.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

On December 6, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia. As reported, a 4-month-old girl was among the wounded in Zaporizhzhia. A service station was destroyed.

As a result of the Russian attack, 10 people were killed and 27 were injured.

As reported, December 7 is the Day of Mourning in the Zaporizhzhia region.