Residents of occupied Marinka look through tears at their destroyed houses: "Uncle Serezh, this is your home - all that’s left from it". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing residents of occupied Marinka in Donetsk Oblast filming the ruins of their own and their neighbours' houses on Shevchenko Street.
According to Censor.NET, the houses filmed were destroyed to the ground - only fragments of walls remained. The former residents of Marinka most likely came from the occupied territories to see their hometown.
