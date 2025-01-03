Drone drops TM-62 anti-tank mine on head of Russian assaultmen. VIDEO
In the Donetsk region, a Ukrainian drone operator dropped a TM-62 anti-tank mine on the heads of Russian assaultmen
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that there were at least six occupiers in the assault group before the reset.
