Group of juvenile silver spooners drive around Kyiv in luxury cars, accompanied by police, and sing Russian fascists’ song "I am Russian". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing several juvenile silver spooners driving around Kyiv in luxury cars, singing Russian songs, and deliberately causing traffic jams.
According to Censor.NET, one of the fragments of the recording shows that the majors are accompanied by a patrol police car.
