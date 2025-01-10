Group of juvenile silver spooners drive around Kyiv in luxury cars, accompanied by police, and sing Russian fascists’ song "I am Russian". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing several juvenile silver spooners driving around Kyiv in luxury cars, singing Russian songs, and deliberately causing traffic jams.

According to Censor.NET, one of the fragments of the recording shows that the majors are accompanied by a patrol police car.

Read more: Rich kid involved in yesterday’s deadly hit-and-run accident got driver’s license three weeks ago, adviser to Kharkiv region’s governor says. PHOTOS

Watch more: Occupier filming his destroyed self-propelled artillery system: "Baba Yaga burned it. Literally, worker burned to death at work". VIDEO