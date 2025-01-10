ENG
Sniper eliminates Russian occupier at distance of 589 meters. VIDEO

The Russian occupier was eliminated at a distance of 589 metres by a sniper of the 68th Separate Jaeger brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk frontline, Donetsk region.

