In Kursk region, hand and foot of Russian invader appear in middle of field of flames. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko in the Kursk region eliminated more than twenty occupants with accurate ammunition drops.
The video also shows the destroyed and abandoned armoured vehicles of the invaders in the field, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
