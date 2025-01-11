ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8415 visitors online
News Video
11 944 21

In Kursk region, hand and foot of Russian invader appear in middle of field of flames. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko in the Kursk region eliminated more than twenty occupants with accurate ammunition drops.

The video also shows the destroyed and abandoned armoured vehicles of the invaders in the field, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Russian soldier begs in vain for mercy from Ukrainian drone in field in Kursk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) elimination (5088) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (125) Kursk (748)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 