Defense forces destroyed 2 units of armored vehicles, 5 ammunition warehouses, vehicles, and enemy UAV control points. VIDEO

Border guards of the Phoenix airborne assault rifle unit of the Pomsta brigade eliminated a dozen occupants and struck a number of enemy positions over three days of work in the Kramatorsk sector.

Among the destroyed and damaged military property: 2 armoured vehicles, 7 enemy vehicles, a cannon and an armoured vehicle that was destroyed by remote mining. In addition, 5 ammunition depots, 2 fuel and lubricant depots, a generator and 2 control points of the occupiers' UAVs were burned.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Watch more: Border guards, together with National Guard, repelled enemy assault and eliminated 9 occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO