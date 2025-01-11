ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8459 visitors online
News Video
3 319 1

Border guards, together with National Guard, repelled enemy assault and eliminated 9 occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards repelled an enemy assault in the Kupiansk direction. In particular, soldiers of the rapid response commandant's office of the Chernihiv detachment stopped an attack by Russian troops: the enemy had been trying to storm the positions for several days.

Aerial reconnaissance men played a key role in striking the enemy. Thanks to the coordinated work of the border guards and the National Guard, nine occupants were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 806,500 people (+15,700 per day), 9,751 tanks, 21,817 artillery systems, 20,271 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) State Border Patrol (1104) elimination (5088) National Guard (507)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 