Border guards, together with National Guard, repelled enemy assault and eliminated 9 occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Border guards repelled an enemy assault in the Kupiansk direction. In particular, soldiers of the rapid response commandant's office of the Chernihiv detachment stopped an attack by Russian troops: the enemy had been trying to storm the positions for several days.
Aerial reconnaissance men played a key role in striking the enemy. Thanks to the coordinated work of the border guards and the National Guard, nine occupants were eliminated.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
