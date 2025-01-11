ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 806,500 people (+15,700 per day), 9,751 tanks, 21,817 artillery systems, 20,271 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipmen

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 806,500 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.01.25 are approximately

personnel - about 806500 (+1570) people,

  • tanks - 9751 (+10) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 20271 (+18) units
  • artillery systems - 21817 (+28) units,
  • MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 1042 (+1) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21958 (+74),
  • cruise missiles - 3017 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 33534 (+61) units
  • special equipment - 3692 (+3)

