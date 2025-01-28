Zelenskyy instructs government officials to provide report on US support programs that are currently suspended. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed government officials to report on those US support programmes that are currently suspended.

He said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I have instructed government officials to report on those US support programmes that are currently suspended. These are humanitarian programmes.

Oleksii Kuleba and other government officials are finding out which programmes are currently in short supply; almost all of them were not funded through the Ukrainian government, but directly through our communities, through various organisations. There are many projects. We will determine which of them are critical and need solutions now. We can provide part of this funding through our public finances, and we will discuss some of it with Europeans and Americans. This applies to many areas - from communications and digitalisation to support for veterans, schools, hospitals, and reconstruction.

Of course, the details of the programmes were not a state matter, but the government officials will present me with everything, and what is a priority, what concerns Ukrainian children in the first place, our veterans, programmes to protect our infrastructure - we will definitely support the priority things," Zelenskyy said.

