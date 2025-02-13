Residents of Russian city of Novosibirsk look at zinc coffins of "smo heroes" thrown into landfill: "I hope there is no one there". VIDEO
Residents of the Russian city of Novosibirsk found about a dozen zinc coffins of "smo heroes" at a local landfill.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that one of the coffins is open and contains a black garbage bag. All the others are sealed. The author of the video claims in the recording that this is not the first time coffins have been dumped in a landfill.
