Drone operators of 5th SAB shot down three Russian "Zala" reconnaissance UAVs. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 5th SAB shot down three Russian "Zala" reconnaissance UAVs in the eastern part of the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

