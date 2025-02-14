National Guardmen shot down three Russian Supercam and Zala reconnaissance UAVs. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 2nd separate detachment of the NGU "Omega" Special Forces Centre shot down three enemy reconnaissance UAVs.
The video was published on the unit's website, Censor.NET reports.
Two Russian Supercam and Zala drones collected intelligence on the movements and positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
