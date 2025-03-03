Aerial reconnaissance men destroyed infantry fighting vehicle and enemy hideout in Kharkiv region with Baba Yaga drones at night. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment inflicted losses on the enemy during a night attack using Baba Yaga drones. The soldiers destroyed three enemy hideouts and destroyed an enemy combat vehicle by fire in the Kharkiv region.

The relevant footage was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

