ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11610 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
2 343 1

Aerial reconnaissance men destroyed infantry fighting vehicle and enemy hideout in Kharkiv region with Baba Yaga drones at night. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment inflicted losses on the enemy during a night attack using Baba Yaga drones. The soldiers destroyed three enemy hideouts and destroyed an enemy combat vehicle by fire in the Kharkiv region.

The relevant footage was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 876,720 people (+1110 per day), 10,241 tanks, 23,959 artillery systems, 21,274 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) war (1038) State Border Patrol (1048) elimination (4932)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 