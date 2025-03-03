13 273 25
Ukrainian special operations soldiers eliminate an occupier who demonstrated "demonic resilience". VIDEO
Ukrainian UAVs continue to effectively eliminate the enemy in the forefront. Soldiers of the Sumy Defense unit conducted several targeted attacks on the occupier in the Pokrovsk direction.
The enemy soldier incredibly managed to get up and walk a few meters after the strikes before collapsing for good, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russian occupier is demonstrating an extraordinary, almost demonic level of resilience. After an almost direct drone hit, he managed to get up, walk a few meters, and only then fell dead to the ground," the publication added.
