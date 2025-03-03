Russian troops have once again demonstrated their disregard for their own mercenaries. On the frontline, a wounded Black mercenary in the Russian army was tied up and left exposed, used as bait for Ukrainian drones.

The occupiers cynically abandoned their own ally, and such incidents have been recorded multiple times before, Censor.NET reports.

Recently, we published a video showing two Russian soldiers tying up one of their own to a tree with thick metal wire, ensuring he had no chance of freeing himself. The servicemen who filmed this mocked the situation and intimidated the tied soldier, warning him that a Ukrainian drone would arrive soon.

