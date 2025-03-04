16 963 21
Soldier kills Russian stormtrooper with shots from his assault rifle, which got tangled in barbed wire. VIDEO
A Ukrainian serviceman eliminated a Russian stormtrooper that got tangled in barbed wire near the Ukrainian Defence Forces position in Toretsk.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the soldier's precise shots was posted on social media.
