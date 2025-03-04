ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11941 visitors online
News Video Battles for Toretsk
16 963 21

Soldier kills Russian stormtrooper with shots from his assault rifle, which got tangled in barbed wire. VIDEO

A Ukrainian serviceman eliminated a Russian stormtrooper that got tangled in barbed wire near the Ukrainian Defence Forces position in Toretsk.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the soldier's precise shots was posted on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier reports after attack by occupiers: "In touch. Finger on my hand is torn off, my head is bleeding. We are little bit f#cked, but everything is fine". VIDEO of battle

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) elimination (4932) Donetska region (3595) Toretsk (214) battles (138) Bakhmutskyy district (224)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 