Soldier kills Russian stormtrooper with shots from his assault rifle, which got tangled in barbed wire. VIDEO

A Ukrainian serviceman eliminated a Russian stormtrooper that got tangled in barbed wire near the Ukrainian Defence Forces position in Toretsk.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the soldier's precise shots was posted on social media.

