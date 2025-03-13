ENG
Drone operators of 156th TDF Battalion destroyed three golf carts and ’katsap truck’ in Kursk region. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the combat work of drone operators of the 156th Separate TDF (Territorial Defense Forces) Battalion in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least five attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.

"In the Kursk region, soldiers of the 156th Separate TDF Battalion hit 3 golf carts and burned another katsap truck," the commentary to the video reads.

