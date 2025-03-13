Zelenskyy meets with representatives of Turkish government and business: They discusses cooperation in drone production and reconstruction of Ukraine. VIDEO

On Thursday, 13 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Turkish government and business.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The President stressed the importance of Turkish business being represented in Ukraine.

"Our state appreciates this, as well as the help and support, in particular the supply of "bayraktars"," Zelensky said.

He also told us what was discussed during the meeting.

"Today, we discussed efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace, the development of bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in the production of various types of drones and the participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine views Turkey as one of its strategic partners, as well as one of its security partners, and is ready to ratify the Free Trade Agreement with Turkey during President Erdogan's upcoming visit.

