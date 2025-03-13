5 226 24
Occupier soared ten meters into air after drone drop in Toretsk direction. VIDEO
The well became a launch pad for a Russian occupier who tried to hide from the attack drones of the 1st Battalion of the 12th Brigade of the Azov National Guard.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The munition hit the occupier's ammunition equipment. He soared ten meters up, taking one final look at the outskirts of Toretsk.
