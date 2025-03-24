ENG
Drone operator burned down nest of enemy drone operators with accurate drop. VIDEO

The drone operator of the "Aerobomber_UA" unit from the 30th SMB accurately burnt down the position of Russian UAV operators.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

