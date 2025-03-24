ENG
Elite residential complex is on fire in centre of Moscow. VIDEO

A large-scale fire broke out in the centre of Moscow in the elite "Roza Rossa" residential complex.

According to Censor.NET, the fire engulfed the upper floors and roof of the building. The network reports that the fire area reached 1,000 square metres and publishes video footage from the scene.

