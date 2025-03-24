2 982 2
Our soldiers destroyed 5 tanks and AFVs, MLRS, 2 SPGs, and attacked SAMS, cannon and armoured personnel carrier. VIDEO
Soldiers of the border subunit of unmanned aerial systems "Phoenix" have successfully hit enemy targets over the past three weeks. The soldiers destroyed 5 tanks, BM-21 Grad MLRS, 2 self-propelled guns (SPGs), and 5 armored fighting vehicles with kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian defenders also attacked a Strela surface-to-air missile system, a cannon and an armored personnel carrier of the Russians.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password