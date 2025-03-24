ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8864 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
4 739 2

Russian soldier attempted to shoot down Ukrainian FPV drone but ended up becoming target himself. VIDEO

In the South, border guards operating UAVs discovered enemy positions. One of the invaders decided to play "hunter" and opened fire at the FPV drone of our fighters. A moment later, he came under fire himself.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Occupiers hit mine on UAZ in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8838) State Border Patrol (1037) liquidation (2308)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 