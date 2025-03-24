4 739 2
Russian soldier attempted to shoot down Ukrainian FPV drone but ended up becoming target himself. VIDEO
In the South, border guards operating UAVs discovered enemy positions. One of the invaders decided to play "hunter" and opened fire at the FPV drone of our fighters. A moment later, he came under fire himself.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
