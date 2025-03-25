Posters depicting Trump, Vance, Musk and Putin in Nazi uniforms are being put up in London. VIDEO
In London, activists put up posters depicting American politicians in the company of Russian dictator Putin in Nazi-era German military uniforms.
According to Censor.NET, Putin was accompanied on the posters by Donald Trump, JD Vance and Elon Musk.
