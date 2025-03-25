Posters depicting Trump, Vance, Musk and Putin in Nazi uniforms are being put up in London. VIDEO

In London, activists put up posters depicting American politicians in the company of Russian dictator Putin in Nazi-era German military uniforms.

According to Censor.NET, Putin was accompanied on the posters by Donald Trump, JD Vance and Elon Musk.

Read more: US court rules that Musk’s decision to shut down USAID was probably unconstitutional

See more: Trump was outraged by his portrait in Colorado State Capitol: Obama is great, but I was "purposefully distorted". PHOTO