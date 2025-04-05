Enemy tried to cross Oskil River and break through our defences near Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv - OSGT "Khortytsia". VIDEO

Over the past day, 4 April 2025, in the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor's army advanced in Vovchansk. Ukrainian defenders did not lose any positions.

As noted, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining the combat capability of its advanced units and their comprehensive supply.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders successfully repelled enemy infantry attacks near Kamianka, Fiholivka, Holubivka, Nadiia, and Zahryzove. The enemy once again tried unsuccessfully to organise a temporary crossing to the western bank of the Oskil River. Ukrainian defence forces are preventing them from carrying out this plan.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", the occupation army attacked in the Liman sector near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, and Katerynivka. Our defenders successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces units prevented the deterioration of the tactical situation near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and retreated.

"In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, assault operations took place in the areas of Predtechyne, Stupochky, Diliivka, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Druzhba, Leonidivka, Petrivka, Krymske, and Toretsk. Our positions were not lost, and the enemy received a worthy rebuff.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian army continues to attack in the directions of Yelizavetivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Shevchenko, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, and Andriivka. The enemy's assault was repelled, the enemy suffered numerous losses," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

"Ukrainian defenders do not allow him to carry out his plans," the OSGT "Khortytsia" summarises.