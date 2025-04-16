Drone attacks Russian 112th Missile Brigade in Shuya, Ivanovo region - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The 112th Guards Missile Brigade (military unit 03333) was attacked in Shuya, Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by local residents, Censor.NET informs with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

The published video shows the drone flyingoverhead, as well as the probable moment of impact, flames and smoke resulting from the attack.

"There is no confirmation of this information yet. According to publicly available data, the brigade is deployed in the area of the Southern Town of Shuya. It is armed with Iskander-M tactical missile systems," the statement said.

It is also noted that in Shuya, after the UAV attack, military vehicles blocked Gen. Belov Street from Protochny Lane to Sverdlov Street, local publics write. "Please do not go outside in the near future!" they add. Local residents say the city was also attacked around 3am.





