Ruscists on crutches: Russian Federation throws wounded occupiers into assaults at Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Spartan" Brigade's aerial reconnaissance unit spotted an occupier on crutches, who was sent to assault.

The video was published by the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Censor.NET reports.

"This time, an occupier leaning on a stick but confidently moving forward tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Pokrovsk sector.



More and more often, 'Spartan' aerial reconnaissance spots wounded enemy stormtroopers limping towards our positions with sticks or on homemade crutches. They are driven by the fear of being destroyed by their own commanders and the understanding that there is no point in waiting for evacuation and the only hope is for Ukrainian captivity," the statement said.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone delivers precise strike on open-bed truck carrying 10 Russian troops. VIDEO